Cue the Nostalgia! GloRilla Channels Aaliyah in Campaign for Tommy Jeans

Cue the nostalgia! Tommy Jeans and luxury streetwear brand Aries launched a nostalgic new campaign led by Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla on Wednesday (March 29).

The 35-piece Tommy x Aries collection features menswear, womenswear and footwear inspired by the Tommy Jeans’ archives with a modern twist, courtesy of Aries.

The retro designs include ‘90s-style silhouettes with exaggerated proportions, split colorways, layers and lots of baggy denim. Some of the key pieces from the collection include a black trucker jacket with a five-pocket matching pant, a jacquard tape logo dress and relaxed indigo denim jacket and baggy split colorway screen-printed jean, similar to what Aaliyah wore in a 1996 campaign for Tommy Jeans.

The Tommy x Aries campaign, which features GloRilla, grime artist Novelist and Aries crew members 5EB, Brian Tshabola, Haajar Djouada, Kasper Kapica, Kirbs, Nathan Rosen and Xiao Wang, was shot by photographer Angelo Pennetta.

Also debuting with the campaign, a film by Aries founder and Creative Director, Sofia Prantera, paying homage to Tommy Jeans’ moments in hip-hop history. The film will feature an instrumental version of GloRilla’s “Unh Unh” with guest verses from Novelist, Kirbs and 5EB.

In keeping with the brand’s devotion to sustainability, pieces from the Tommy x Aries collection include one-of-a-kind items handcrafted by Aries from recycled garments derived from post-consumer waste and surplus materials such as a corset made from the Tommy flag and upcycled denim, cut-out vintage tees, jacquard tape harnesses and a three-shirt asymmetrical jersey dress.

The menswear collection includes remade Tommy flags and graffiti emblems splashed across vintage T-shirts and hoodies. The campaign marks Tommy Hilfiger’s latest collaboration with a Grammy-nominated recording artist since launching a collection with Shawn Mendes earlier in the month.

The Tommy x Aries collection will be available March 31 at select Tommy Hilfiger stores and wholesalers and online at Tommy.com.

