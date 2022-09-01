Gloria Estefan Gets Her Own Barbie Doll: Here’s Where You Can Buy It

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gloria Estefan is ringing in her birthday with her very own Barbie! Mattel released a Barbie doll made in her likeness on Thursday (Sept. 1), to celebrate the music icon’s 65th birthday and her 1989 hit single “Get on Your Feet.”

“I’m honored to be partnering with Barbie to create a doll in my likeness, especially as I ring in my 65th birthday and right ahead Hispanic Heritage Month,” Estefan said in a statement to Billboard. “When designing my Barbie with the team, I wanted to ensure I was staying true to my multicultural roots – and I believe we did just that.”

The collectible Barbie retails for $55 and is available at Amazon, Target and MattelCreations.com. The release of Estefan’s signature Barbie arrives ahead of Hispanic Month, which is Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

Inspired by the ‘80s wardrobe in the Grammy winner’s “Get on Your Feet” music video, the Gloria Estefan Barbie is dolled up in a black jacket with intricate, gold detailing, black leggings accentuated with a gold waist chain, and thigh-high, leopard-print boots. The doll also holds a microphone spruced up with lace.

In addition to releasing the doll, Barbie will also be partnering with Artístas y Músicos Latino Americanos, a North Philadelphia nonprofit that provides young people with private music lessons, songwriting, audio and production programs. Additionally, Barbie will be underwriting one of ALMA’s event programs and bolstering their Mentor-Fellow programs, which train children in various careers, including arts production and administration.

