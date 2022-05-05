How to Stream ‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry & More

Paula Pell as Gloria, Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Busy Philipps as Summer on 'Girls5eva.'

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Season two of the Emmy-nominated series, Girls5eva, officially hit Peacock on Thursday (May 5). Sara Bareilles, Ashley Park, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps star in the eight-episode comedy about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s who try to give their revive their careers after their song gets sampled by a young rapper.

Explore Explore Sara Bareilles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The reunited girl group gets into “album mode” for season two, but they only have six weeks to put the project together. New episodes of Girls5Eva will premiere on Peacock on Thursdays.

The comedy series, which premiered on Peacock in May 2021, is created and executive produced by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Jeff Richmond.

How to Watch Girls5Eva on Peacock

Peacock subscribers can begin streaming the first three episodes of Girls5Eva season two right now. Non-subscribers can watch the first very episode of Girls5Eva on Peacock for free.

For those that do not have Peacock, a free membership may be available through one’s cable provider. Click here for more information.

Subscriptions to Peacock start at $4.99 a month to stream original series like Girls5Eva, Bel-Air, Killing It and Joe vs. Carole along with hundreds of movies and TV shows, daily news, late-night shows, pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series sports programs such as MLB Sunday Leadoff, WWE, Supercross, rugby, tennis golf and live sporting events like Premier League. Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99) subscribers can stream commercial-free and download certain content to watch offline.

Peacock Premium Subscription $4.99/month Buy Now 1

Love reality TV? Peacock is also the official home to the Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck, Top Chef and other Bravo hits. Premium tier subscribers will be able to enjoy new episodes of Bravo shows the day after they air on television.

Earlier in the week, Peacock announced some of the original films scheduled to premiere exclusively on the platform next year including Shooting Stars, from LeBron James and Maverick Carter, Will Packer’s Praise This starring Chloe Bailey, and John Woo’s remake of The Killer.

Watch the Girls5eva season 2 trailer below.