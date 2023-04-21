×
‘Ghosted’ Is Now Streaming on Apple TV+: How to Watch the Action Comedy for Free

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in the romantic action comedy premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday (April 21).

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in 'Ghosted.'
Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in 'Ghosted.' Apple TV+

Ready to get Ghosted? Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in the Apple TV+ original film about a guy who gets ghosted by his date and later finds out that she’s a secret agent.  

Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for Sadie (de Armas) after just one date. The duo eventually reconnect after she ghosts him, but before Cole can decide on a second date, they get caught up in an “international adventure to save the world.”

Read on for ways to stream the romantic action comedy for free.

How to Watch Ghosted on Apple TV+

If you’re subscribed to Apple TV+, you can stream Ghosted by clicking here and signing into your Apple TV+ account.

Not subscribed? Apple TV+ is $6.99/month after a free trial for the first week, which means that you can join today and stream Ghosted and other Apple TV+ Originals for free.

Apple TV+
$6.99/month after 7-day free trial
Buy Now 1

Want more deals on Apple TV+? Get three months free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device or a free month trial when you sign up for Apple One — which bundles Apple TV+ with up to five other services. Apple TV+ is also included with T-Mobile’s Magenta Max plan.

You’ll find a nice selection of Apple Originals such as Ted Lasso, Tetris, Shrinking, The Last Thing Holding Me, Black Bird, My Kind of Country, The Problem with John Stewart, Bad Sisters, Schmigadoon!, The Morning Show, Severance, Servant and more on Apple TV+.

For sports lovers, Apple TV+ is home to Friday Night Baseball, plus you can stream MLS Season Pass on the platform.

How do you access Apple TV+? Stream via the Apple TV app on your smart TV, iPhone, iPad or MacBook. Apple TV+ is accessible on Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Toshiba and Amazon Fire TVs; along with Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, etc.

Watch the trailer for Ghosted below.

