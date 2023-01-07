Gervonta Davis vs. Louis Garcia: How to Livestream the PPV Boxing Match Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Undefeated boxers Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Hector Louise Garcia are set to take the ring this weekend.

The two will face off in a WBA title match at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Saturday (Jan. 7). The fight will stream live on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.

Davis, a 28-year-old five-time world champion and Garcia, a 31-year-old WBA Super Featherweight World Champion, are evenly matched when it comes to reach and weight, plus they’re both Southpaws, but Garcia is around four inches taller than Davis. As far as boxing stats go, Garcia has a 16-0-0 record and Davis is 27-0-0.

Read on for details on how to order and stream the PPV fight.

Davis vs. Garcia PPV: When & How to Stream from Any Device

The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and you don’t need to be subscribed to Showtime to tune in. The PPV fight costs $74.99.

Davis vs. Garcia Boxing Match $74.99 Buy Now 1

Stream on Showtime.com or the Showtime App from any compatible device (smart TV, laptop, phone, etc.).

Watching from the U.K.? The Davis vs. Garcia fight will stream on Fite TV in the U.K. (main card starts at 2 a.m. GMT).

The fight card currently listed on Showtime.com includes Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian, Rashidi Eillis vs. Roimann Villa and Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson.

Although Showtime isn’t required to watch the PPV fight, if you’re thinking about joining the platform’s 30-day free trial and then $3.99 for your first six months ends Jan. 23.

From boxing to MMA events, exclusive shows and must-watch movies, Showtime is perfect for TV lovers who like variety. Watch original series such as George & Tammy, The Affair, American Gigolo, Billions, The Chi and Boys in Blue and more on Showtime.