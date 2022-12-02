‘George & Tammy’: How to Watch the Limited Series for Free Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s tumultuous love story is explored in the new miniseries George & Tammy, premiering on Showtime on Saturday (Dec. 4).

Jessica Chastain stars as Wynette and Michael Shannon as Jones in the limited series, which is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George.

The lovebirds first met at a Nashville recording studio in 1968 and wed the following year. They went on to welcome a daughter before divorcing in 1975.

“Stand By Your Man,” Wynette’s breakout hit, was released the year she met Jones. Audiences will get to hear Chastain and Shannon sing the former couple’s songs in the series.

“I had so much anxiety and stress about trying to sound like her, but that’s an impossible thing to do,” the Oscar-winning actress shared in a recent interview with Billboard. “She had a once-in-a-lifetime gift.”

Read on for ways to watch and stream George & Tammy online.

How to Watch George & Tammy

George & Tammy will premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime and the Paramount Network.

If you have cable, satellite, T-Mobile or another live TV provider, refer to your channel guide to navigate to Showtime or the Paramount Network.

Not subscribed to Showtime? No cable necessary! Join today and get the first 30-days free. After your free trial ends, the subscription will cost $3.99 a month for the first six months but you can cancel anytime.

You can also stream free for a week when you add Showtime to your Hulu account or subscribe through Prime Video and pay just $1.99/month for two months.

The limited deal ends Dec. 4 and applies to Showtime, Paramount+, EPIX, STARZ, AMC+, Hallmark Movies Now, Noggin, Lifetime Movies Club, MotorTrends, PBS Kids, BBC Select, PBS Masterpiece, BritBox and other Prime Video channels. Showtime is available on Fubo TV, DirectTV Stream and Sling as well.

To expand your streaming network, bundle Showtime and Paramount+ for just $11.99 a month (free trial included). Streaming from outside of the country? Use ExpressVPN to watch Showtime and more.

Showtime is home to award-wining and cult-favorite movies, documentaries, championship boxing and exclusive series such as The L Word Generation Q, Let the Right One In, The Affair, Ziwe, and The Chi.

Watch the trailer for George & Tammy below.