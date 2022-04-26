Garth Brooks Adds New Dates to Stadium Tour: Where to Buy Tickets Before They Sell Out (Again)

Garth Brooks performs on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Garth Brooks resumed his long-running stadium tour this year, and it’s been a successful run thus far. So much so that the country star added more dates for shows scheduled to take place in May and June.

Brooks added a second night to his debut performance at the Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., next month. The “Ask Me How I Know” singer will now perform on May 20 and 21.

He also added new opening nights to his performance at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, which will take place May 13 and 14, and his shows at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, which now begin on June 17.

Tickets for newly added performances will go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday (April 29). However, fans will have to act fast if they want to get passes, as the Salt Lake City show on June 18 sold out in 45 minutes.

Most of the tour dates have already sold out at Ticketmaster, but tickets are still available for upcoming shows in Louisiana, Indiana, North Carolina, and standing room only passes are on sale for Brooks’ show on July 30 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas ($42.15).

Additional tickets for the stadium tour are available at Vivid Seats, Seat Geek and Stub Hub. Prices range from as low as $33 to over $100 — depending on the date, availability and site that you purchase from.

By early April, Brooks had already broken attendance records for his performance at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on June 4. The show will be Brooks’ first time returning to the stadium in seven years. Find tickets to the Alabama show here.

Need something to wear to the tour? Fans can purchase official tour apparel at GarthBrooks.com, although some of the items are only available for pre-order and won’t ship until July.

For those of you who want more options, we rounded up a handful of T-shirts that you can buy right now for less than $25. See more below.

