Furby Is Making a Comeback! Where to Buy the Nostalgic Toy Online

Get ready for a Furby revival. The plushy toy that caused stampedes (and hundreds of fights) in the late ‘90s, will be reintroduced to a new generation for its 25th anniversary, Hasbro announced Thursday (June 22).

“Following its craze-inducing launch in 1998, Furby has taken the world by storm, impacting every corner of the culture zeitgeist, from music to television and film,” said Kristin McKay, vp & general manager, Hasbro fashion & preschool. “For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby’s power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave.”

Just how big was Furby mania? The robotic toy, introduced by Hasbro’s Tiger Electronics imprint, became an instant fan favorite selling over 40 million units in the first three years. The Furby franchise expanded to Furby Babies and Furby Friends including Gizmo Furby (stream Gremlins here). After sales stalled, Furby was revived in 2005 and again in 2012.

The new and improved Furby — available in purple and coral — retails for $69.99 at Amazon and will be released to other major retailers on July 15. Furby is designed for kids ages 6 and up, but ’90s babies will enjoy the nostalgia.

Despite new features such as five voice-activated modes and over 600 responses, including lights, sounds and 10 “unique songs,” the cuddly, interactive toy has the same bug-eyed design as its predecessor — but with a few, colorful updates.

Coral Furby features shades of pink fur, turquoise ears and big, black eyes with gold stars in them. Purple Furby has a similar look with turquoise fur highlights, turquoise ears and the signature big eyes, but with pink hearts in them.

Furby responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles, shaking, and you can feed it a toy pizza charm. The fuzzy creature can tell your fortune, host a mini dance party or light show and respond to other commands such as “Copy Cat” and “Let’s Chill.” Whatever it takes to match your mood, Furby will make it happen.

