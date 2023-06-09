New Fossil Pride Collection Features Rainbow Watch & Accessories

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

June marks the start of Pride Month and along with LGBTQ+ brands, Fossil has released a limited-time Pride capsule to shop now. The collection titled “Love Unites,” features a watch, ring and necklace that aim to celebrate “the power of you” as stated in a press release.

Besides offering rainbow-themed products, the brand is also giving back to the LGBTQ+ community by partnering with The Trevor Project for the third year in a row as well as having donated over $275,000 to the organization since 2021.

Each piece will add some subtle color to your outfits while encouraging you to live as your authentic self even past Pride Month. Whether you’re dressing for the day in a trendy bucket hat and jelly shoes or for a night out in a floral dress, each piece from the limited collection will seamlessly blend into your casual and dressed up fits to celebrate love of all forms.

Keep reading to shop the collection below.

Fossil – Pride Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch $170 Buy Now 1

Add a touch of sporty subtleness with Fossil’s Pride Stainless Steel Watch. The design features a H-link bracelet with a matching silver sunray watch face, and colorful rainbow indices. Plus, you can even have it engraved for added personalization.

Fossil – Pride Stainless Steel Band Ring $50 Buy Now 1

Add this Fossil Pride Band to your ring collection for chic yet simple accessory. The exterior exudes a brushed silver design while the interior band boasts a rainbow block design for added color.

Fossil – Pride Stainless Steel Chain Necklace $65 Buy Now 1

Whether you like to layer necklaces or wear them alone, make sure this Fossil Pride Chain Necklace is a part of your rotation. Not only does it come with rainbow siding, but you can have it engraved to make it uniquely yours.

