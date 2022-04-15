Forever 21 & Hervé Léger’s New Collaboration Will Give You Nostalgic Vibes

Nicki Minaj attends the season premiere screening of Fox's "American Idol" at Royce Hall, UCLA on January 9, 2013 in Westwood, California.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Jessica Simpson, Rihanna, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are just some of the celebs who played a big role in making the Hervé Léger bandage dress so iconic. The body-con dress that had the fashion world in a proverbial chokehold is back on store shelves, but at an affordable price.

Forever 21 teamed up with Hervé Léger for a nostalgic new collaboration that looks like it was plucked straight off of a ‘90s runway (or a red carpet in the 2000s). The Hervé Léger x Forever 21 capsule collection launched on Thursday (April 14) and features a slew of budget-friendly bandage dresses, mini and midi-skirts (with and without fringe), crop tops and more.

The collection is priced from $39.99 to $129.99 and is available in sizes XS-2XL The color palette features black, white, orange and pink designs.

“This collaboration is very special to Forever 21. The timing of this launch is truly aligned with our larger brand transformation, kicking off a year of unexpected collaborations and empowering initiatives,” Forever 21’s CEO Winnie Park told Los Angeles magazine.

“Like Hervé Léger, there is a legacy at Forever 21 to honor, one that includes a rich history from our past, but there is also a fun new future ahead- delivering fashion for a new generation of consumers.”

The figure-hugging bandage dress was created in the early ’90s by French fashion designer Hervé L. Leroux. Leroux, who passed away in 2017, worked at Fendi and Chanel prior to founding Herve Leger in 1985. His epic design became a signature piece for the brand, which was acquired by BCBG Max Azria in1998, and relaunched in 2007 under Azria’s design direction.

Shop pieces from the Hervé Léger x Forever 21 collection below.

F21 x Herve Leger Bandage Halter Dress $69.99 Buy Now 1

F21 x Herve Leger Crop Top & Skirt $89.99 Buy Now 1

F21 x Herve Leger Bandage Mini Skirt $39.99 Buy Now 1

F21 x Herve Leger Cutout Bandage Dress $79.99 Buy Now 1

F21 x Herve Leger Fringe Mini Skirt $59.99 Buy Now 1

F21 x Herve Leger Cutout Romper $59.99 Buy Now 1

F21 x Herve Leger Bandage Mini Dress $69.99 Buy Now 1