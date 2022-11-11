Mayweather vs. Deji: How to Stream the PPV Fight Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to hit the ring again. The undefeated, retired boxer will go up against YouTuber Deji Olatunji during Global Titans Fight Night in Dubai this weekend. The PPV bout is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday (Nov. 13).

“I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai,” said Mayweather. “Global Titans will give fans an unrivalled boxing match with a huge undercard. It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city, and I would like to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me and giving back so much to the sport I love.”

Added Deji, “Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity. It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!”

Read on for directions on how to order the fight.

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Deji PPV Fight

Coverage of the Mayweather vs. Deji fight will begin at 10 a.m. local time, while the main event is scheduled to start approximately two hours later. Viewers can stream the fight on DAZN (monthly subscriptions are $19.99 for non-subscribers or $14.99 to add the fight to your subscription plan). The boxing match will also available on Fite TV for $34.99.

Since retiring from boxing with a 50-0 record in 2017, Mayweather has participated in multiple exhibition bouts.

When it comes to reach, height, and weight, the 45-year-old boxing champion is pretty evenly matched against 25-year-old Olatunju, who hails from London. Despite Mayweather’s extensive boxing career and perfect record, Olatunju isn’t feeling any “pressure,” his coach, Daley Peralis, said in an interview according to the U.K. Mirror.

Elsewhere on the fight card, Tommy Fury and Paul Bamba will go head-to-head in a co-main event. According to Fite TV, the fight card will include Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat, Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh, Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor, Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar, Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla, and J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka.