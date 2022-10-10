Fila Partners With Tupac Shakur’s Estate for Nostalgic Collection: Here’s What’s Still in Stock

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tupac Shakur’s estate teamed with Fila to launch a nostalgic collection of apparel, accessories and shoes, inspired by the late rap legend’s personal style. Available exclusively at Fila.com, the new collection marks the first exclusive footwear collaboration between the sportswear brand and the late rapper’s estate.

“The Shakur Estate is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to celebrate Tupac’s love of fashion by collaborating with one of his personal favorites – Fila,” the estate shared in a statement. “Committed to being as authentic as possible, the exclusive Fila x 2PAC collection is inspired by items from Tupac’s own closet. We appreciate Fila and their intention to honor Tupac in this way.”

Released on Oct. 4, the collection includes hoodies, joggers, long sleeve crewnecks and tees — in white, navy, and brown colorways — featuring a co-branded Fila and 2pac crest logo.

Also featured among the collection: mesh logo jerseys in blue, tan and black, along with vests and matching sets with a jacket and cargo pants designed in a cream and camo print.

Rounding out the collection are classic tracksuits in brown and navy, and boxer shorts designed in paisley bandana print and all-over Fila graphic print.

“Tupac had a distinct sense of style, one that is still emulated by artists and fans today,” said Tara Narayan, SVP Marketing, Fila North America. “He was an activist, musician, artist and icon, and we worked alongside the Estate to curate a special collection that is a true reflection of his aesthetic. Tupac embraced Fila and we are honored to have a small part in honoring a legend.”

Popular pieces in the collection — including jackets, camo vest, boxers and the Grant Hills — are almost sold out, but there are still some items available in select sizes and colors.

Shop the collection below.

