FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: How to Watch the Matches for Free

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 commences this week in Australia and New Zealand. This is the first year that the competition will have two host nations, which means unless you got really good travel deals to watch the teams go head-to-head live, you’ll need to rely on streaming options in order to watch soccer matches.

This year, the tournament will begin Thursday (July 20) until August 20, when the final two teams face off. To kick off the competition, New Zealand will take on Norway starting at 3 a.m. ET, Australia will play Ireland at 6 a.m. ET and Nigeria will go up against Canada at 10:30 p.m. ET on opening day.

When does the U.S. women’s team play? You can catch them start their journey towards another World Cup trophy on Friday (July 21) at 9 p.m. ET when they play against Vietnam.

To check out the entire FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule, click here.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the competition for free.

How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Fox Sports is the official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S., which means you’ll need to tune in to Fox Sports or any of its affiliated channels, such as Fox and FS1. Since it’s airing live on network television, cable viewers can tune in for free. Just be sure to check with your provider’s channel guide to find out what channel Fox Sports is on. You’ll also be able to view it through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app (you’ll just need to log in with your provider’s info).

Don’t have cable? You might be able to watch it using an HD antenna like one of these on Amazon. If you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on cable, there are some free and affordable streaming options such as DirecTV Stream. Right now, you can take advantage of their limited-time promo giving you $10 off its plans; after that you’ll pay as low as $74.99/month.

After the three months is over you’ll have to pay $74.99/month for the Entertainment plan, which gives you 75+ channels, DVR storage and unlimited screens to stream on. If you want additional channels, the Choice plan provides everything the Entertainment plan comes with along with 105+ channels and regional sports at no additional cost for $99.99/month after the trial ends.

And for even more programs, the Premier plan gives you everything that comes with the Choice plan as well as Max, Starz, Cinemax and Showtime for no additional cost at $154.99/month after the promo ends.

Want more affordable streaming options? Fubo offers a free trial, which means you can watch the Women’s World Cup for free. SlingTV is also offering a promo right now where you can get the first month for $15 (regularly $40). The subscription includes at least 31 network channels, DVR access and an additional promo where you get 30 days free of premium channels including Showtime, Starz, MGM+ and AMC+ when you sign up. Choose between the blue package, the orange package or combine both and get access to over 60 channels, DVR and the ability to stream on up to three devices at once. With the promo, both channels combined is only $30 for the first month (regularly $55).

You can also subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, which gives you access to the entire Hulu library including Hulu Originals and FX shows as well as a ton of network TV channels. If you like bundles, you can add on ESPN+ and Disney+ to expand your program offerings.

Viewing outside of the United States? Make sure to use ExpressVPN to catch all the action.