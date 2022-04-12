Last-Minute Coachella Accessories to Buy Online: Hats, Scarves, Bags & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heading to Coachella? Before you set out on a trek to the desert, you’ll need the right festival accessories and travel gear. There’s nothing worse than being stuck in the desert heat without the proper sunglasses, a hat to keep your head cool, an external phone charger just in case you’re low on juice, hand sanitizer (yes, we’re still in a pandemic), face masks and bandanas, and a bag to carry everything from your identification to water bottles.

To help you out, we rounded up a list of Coachella necessities that you can buy on sites such as Amazon and Walmart to ensure that they get delivered in time. For more festival-related gear, check out the Coachella collection on StockX, and see our recommendations for the best ear plugs for concerts, travel backpacks and venue-approved bags.

GearTOP UPF 50+ Wide Brim Sun Hat $18.81 Buy Now 1

The proper head gear will help keep you cool in the dessert heat. You can’t really go wrong with a straw hat but if you’re looking for another design check out this wide brim, drawstring sun hat from GearTop. It offers UPF 50+ protection and has been tested to ensure safety from harsh UVA and UVB rays. The mesh design allows for moisture and heat to easily escape to keep your head cool and reduce sweating.

Neck Gaiter Face Mask $10 Buy Now 1

You’re probably tired of wearing face masks, but there’s a lot of dust in the desert, so you’ll need some form of protection. For those who don’t want a cloth face mask or the more durable N95 mask, this reusable cloth face covering is perfect for Coachella. The washable face mask features 4-way stretch and fits snugly on all size heads and faces, and it’ll stay in place, even if you’re running or doing other vigorous exercises.

Adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag $25 Buy Now 1

A crossbody bag is comfy and convenient for attending festivals. This Adidas Originals Crossbody Bag features a zippered pocket in the front and zip pocket in the back. The back compartment has enough room for a wallet, earbuds and other small essentials, while the front pocket can be used for your ID, vaccination card, room key, etc. If you need slightly more room but want the same style, try this Mini Festival Crossbody Bag with a water bottle carrier ($30).

Mato & Hash Canvas Drawstring Backpack $7.99 Buy Now 1

When you need something simple and affordable, a canvas bag rarely disappoints. This cotton bag from Walmart comes in 12 different colors including orange, blue, black, pink and green. Want something sturdier? Try a mini backpack from The North Face ($58.95).

Carina Sun Visor By Araya $62 Buy Now 1

Looking for full coverage from the sun? This sunglass-visor hybrid will add a pop of color to your festival gear (and it’ll probably look pretty cool at night). Araya’s skin-protecting and UV-blocking Carina visor provides maximum sun protection to block out over 98% of UVA/UVB rays. Want something cheaper and slightly smaller? Try the GloFx Face Shield Visor ($29.97).

FEISEDY Classic Siamese One Piece Rimless Sunglasses $17.99 $23.98 25% OFF Buy Now 1

Since we’re already on the subject of eyewear, tracking down the proper sunglasses really depends on your style preference. If you want to stand out, you can play around with the designs and colors, or keep it somewhat simple with these and classic rimless glasses pictured above. The glasses come in seven different colors including mirrored pink, champagne, and black.

2-Pack Miady 10000mAh Dual USB Portable Charger, 2 Pack $21.99 $ Buy Now 1

A portable charger is good to have on deck, whether you’re traveling to a music festival or not. These portable 10000mAh portable battery packs work for iPhones and Androids. Each portable charger has two USB output ports and is designed to fully charge your phone at least twice before being charged up again. The USB C and Micro USB ports can fully refill the battery itself in five hours at 5V.

Converse Chuck Taylors $60 Buy Now 1

Shoes can make or break an outfit, and if you’re trekking through Coachella in the wrong shoes, you’ll definitely be sorry. There’s a science to picking the perfect shoe (you may even want to do a trial run, if you have the time), but for something simple, you can always go for comfortable walking or running shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty such as Nikes, Pumas, Adidas, Salomon XT-4 sneakers or Converse Chuck Taylors. Other good options: Dr Martens, or a pair of cowboy boots.