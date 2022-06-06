Fenty Beauty Is Having a Mega-Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Select Items

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Need to spruce up your makeup collection? Fenty Beauty is having a major sale!

If you, like a lot of bargain hunters, have been waiting for summer sales to stock up on lipsticks, foundation, eyeliner, mascara, highlighters and other beauty must-haves, you can get it on a discount at Fenty Beauty.

Though you won’t find mark downs on new releases such as the Pousticle Hydrating Lip Stain ($24), Wish You Wood Longwear Pencil Eyeliner ($23) and Fenty Eu De Parfum ($140), shoppers can save up to 50% off select items while supplies last.

The mega-sale is available at FentyBeauty.com as well as Sephora.com and includes fan favorites such as the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, which is marked down to $13 (regular $36).

Other items like this Stunna Lip Paint and the Lil Fly Sunna Mini Eye + Lip Set are both on sale for $17, while the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder is just $10 and the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is $7.

You’ll also find discounts on Body Lava Body Luminizer ($41), Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder ($20), eyeshadow palettes, mascara and more.

Those who purchase items through FentyBeauty.com will receive free shipping on all orders and a free Pro Kiss’r Lip Care Set ($17) when you spend $65 or more, but the offer is only valid until Monday (June 6) at 11:59pm PST or while supplies last. The promo excludes the purchase of Fenty Beauty e-gift cards and donations to The Clara Lionel Foundation which can be made on the brand’s website.

To save you the time of searching through the online sale bin, we took the liberty of rounding up some of the Fenty Beauty sale items for you. Shop them directly through the links below.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation $13 $36 64% OFF

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder $10 $20 50% OFF

Fenty Beauty Fly Baby Mini Eye Primer & Liner Set $12 $24 50% OFF

Fenty Beauty Bomb Possee $33.50 $48 30% OFF

Fenty Beauty Lil' Bronze Duo $12 $24 50% OFF

Fenty Beauty Body Lava $29.50 $59 50% OFF

