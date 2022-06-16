‘Father of the Bride’: How to Watch the Comedy Remake for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia star as a married couple whose daughter surprises them with plans to marry her fiancé in Father of the Bride. The rom-com remake arrived on HBO Max on Thursday (June 16).

Directed by Gaz Alazraki, Father of the Bride centers on a Cuban-American family’s unbreakable bond and “illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love,” per Warner Media.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Diego Boneta Gloria Estefan See latest videos, charts and news

Garcia plays Billy Herrera, the patriarch of the Herrera family who is coming to terms with his daughter’s upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, Billy and his wife, Ingrid (Estefan) are on the brink of divorce.

The latest edition of Father of the Bride is the third remake behind the 1991 film starring Steve Martin and Dianne Keaton and the original 1951 film starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor. Father of the Bride is adapted from a 1949 novel of the same name.

Read on for directions on how to stream the movie on HBO Max for free.

How to Watch Father of the Bride on HBO Max

Father of the Bride is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Those who already have HBO through cable can receive free access to HBO Max (click here for more details). If you don’t have cable, there are at least a couple of ways to land a free trial and stream Father of the Bride at no charge.

A subscription to HBO Max starts at $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) for the ad-supported plan, and 14.99 a month ($149.99 a year) to watch without commercials. The more expensive subscription also allows users to download up to 30 programs to watch-on the go and stream certain content in 4K UHD.

HBO Max $from $9.99/month Buy Now 1

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer free trial, but the platform does provide episodes that you can watch free of charge. To land a free trial you will need to go through a third party. For example, AT&T customers can receive free HBO Max with select unlimited plans. HBO Max is also free with select Crickett Wireless plans. Direct TV Stream customers will get up to three months free HBO Max with certain streaming packages, and Hulu offers HBO Max as a premium channel ad-on.

HBO Max is certainly one of the best streaming platforms out there. The platform is packed with exclusive originals, hit movies, TV episodes, family-friendly programs and lots more. The mega-roster of HBO and HBO Max exclusives include Starstruck, Legendary, The Staircase, The Flight Attendant, Minx, Somebody Somewhere, Love Life, Succession, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Gilded Age, Winning Time, Euphoria, Hacks, The Peacemaker, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Insecure, The White Lotus, And Just Like That, and Mare of Easttown.

You will also find a great selection of movies streaming on HBO Max including The Batman, The French Dispatch, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, West Side Story, Death on the Nile, Halloween Kills, and Dune.