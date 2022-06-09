How to Land Your First Job in the Music Industry

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

This article is sponsored content.

Have you always wanted to work in the music industry? The good news: There are plenty of jobs out there, but combing through countless job postings and sending out numerous résumés and cover letters can be an exhausting process.

Thankfully, ZipRecruiter makes things a little easier by offering a user-friendly interface for job seekers and recruiters.

From working at a record label to music journalism, the job options for music lovers are seemingly endless. And what better place to look than the top employment marketplace in the country? For those unfamiliar with ZipRecruiter, the job search site is designed to forge meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

The website and app make it easy for job seekers to comb through tens of thousands of listings by narrowing the search to different categories such as trending job titles, job type (full-time, part-time, remote, contract, etc.), job categories, cities and companies.

Before you get started with your search, it’s good to outline which sector of the music industry interests you most. And don’t worry: There’s nothing wrong with having multiple options on your list.

For your résumé, make sure that you have the four essentials listed: contact information, work experience, education and relevant skills.

Whether you’re looking for entry-level positions or for those with experience, your new job could be just one click away. Some of the music industry jobs that you can find on ZipRecruiter include product management/marketing, assistant manager, A&R coordinator, copyrights manager, production analyst, junior accountant, music coordinator, music production assistant, social media manager and several executive assistant jobs and internships.

An executive assistant or administrative assistant position is probably one of the easier ways to get your foot in the door without needing too much experience, if any at all. Salaries may vary depending on the company and location, but the national average rate for an executive assistant is $37,979 a year.

Thinking about being a music instructor? The annual salary for music teachers is $56,312 a year, according to ZipRecruiter.

More than 110 million job seekers and 2.8 million businesses have used ZipRecruiter — the No. 1 hiring site in the country and the No. 1 job search app for iOS and Android.

ZipRecruiter makes it easier for you to find work by empowering you with the necessary tools to help you stand out and secure your dream job with help from resources like a personal recruiter and AI technology that analyzes billions of user interactions to help improve your job search.

ZipRecruiter also tracks down relevant job opportunities that you can receive directly to your inbox and proactively pitches job seekers to hiring managers at top companies. Plus, you’ll get status updates along the way.

What are you waiting for? Click here to join ZipRecruiter.