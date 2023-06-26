Everlane Sale: Score Up to 60% Off Summer Essentials & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Everlane is treating us to the ultimate summer sale, with up to 60% off its summer collection. If you keep thinking “I have nothing to wear” every time you open you closet, then this is the sale is for you. Not only can you score deep discounted deals on shorts and T-shirts, but you can also find statement bucket hats, SKIMS alternatives and much, much more.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The sale won’t last forever though and is only going on for a limited time, which means you don’t want to wait to catch these stellar deals. If you’ve scored a travel deal or are attending any summer tours and festivals, make sure to take advantage of the trendy styles featuring slashed prices.

Billboard scoured the deals to find the best styles and fits that’ll keep you chic, trendy and fashionable — without burning a hole in your wallet.

Keep reading to shop our picks from Everlane’s summer sale.

Everlane

The V-Neck One-Piece $35 $70 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Take a dip in the pool with this basic one-piece that boasts style and versatility as it features a built-in bra with removable pads, quick-drying material and fade-resistant fabric. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or walking along the beach, you’ll definitely ditch your crochet bikini for this look every time.

Everlane

The Supersoft Jean Coverall $59 $148 60% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Give your jumpsuits a denim makeover with this jean coverall that’s a total steal. Not only does it come with four pockets, but it’s made from an organic cotton and TENCELTM Lyocell material for add softness and comfort.

Everlane

The Original Cheeky Jean $39 $98 60% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Embrace the sage green trend with these cheeky jeans that are a whopping 60% off. The fit features a straight leg and high-rise waist topped off with the brand’s Happy Pockets, which are set higher on the leg for a more lifted and bouncy look. Plus, it comes in three colors you can stock up on.

Everlane

The Organic Pull-On Short $39 $78 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Show off some leg in these pull-on shorts that are versatile enough to wear lounging around the house or out to happy hour with friends. The elastic waist will provide stretch and added comfort while the pockets will allow you to hold everything from your phone, keys and wallet.

Everlane

The Relaxed Hemp Tee $25 $50 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Keep it simple with a plain t-shirt you can pair with everything from jeans, trousers, maxi skirts and more. This style is made with a more relaxed fit which, combined with the hemp and organic cotton fabric will create the perfect comfortable, everyday look.

Everlane

The Linen Workwear Shirt $39 $78 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Keep things light and airy in a linen shirt that can be worn to the office or park dates with your friends. The linen material is breathable and lightweight to keep you from overheating while the variety of colors means you can wear a new one almost every day of the work week.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best bucket hats, corset tops and band t-shirts.