TikTok Can’t Get Enough of This $5 Mascara: Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

Looking for the best budget mascara? TikTokers have been raving about a drugstore lash paint that you can buy online for $5 or less.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara has been the No. 1 best-selling mascara on Amazon for months now. Designed to give you the false lash effect without false lashes, the popular Lash Princess mascara serves up a voluminous look at a budget-friendly price, and based on more than 273,000 Amazon reviews and tons of TikTok reviews, it’s easy to see why so many people are absolutely obsessed with this makeup must-have.

Essence mascara has been on best-sellers list for a couple of years now. It’s so popular, in fact, that a tube of mascara sells every 10 seconds, according to People.

The manufacturer recommends applying one coat for instant defined volume, and 2-3 coats for a bolder, more voluminous look. Lash Princess all-day wear mascara features a conic fiber brush to sculpt and coat every lash giving you definition and volume without globs or clumps.

The popular Lash Princess mascara retails for $4.99 at Amazon and other major retailers such as Target, CVS, Ulta Beauty and Walmart. The mascara is alcohol-free, paraben-free, oil-free and fragrance-free.

Founded in 2001, Essence Cosmetics is a boutique brand “dedicated to bringing affordable, fun, and high quality products into the serious world of cosmetics.”

Want more Essence Cosmetics products? The Lash Princess family includes Sculpted Volume Mascara, False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara, Princess Curl Mascara and Princess Volume Mascara. Besides mascara, Essence Cosmetics carries an array of eyeliners (pencils, liquid eyeliner and waterproof eyeliner), eyeshadow, highlighter, makeup brushes, brow gel, brow pencils, lipgloss and more.