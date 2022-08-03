×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

TikTok Can’t Get Enough of This $5 Mascara: Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

No false lashes necessary! Essence Lash Princess Mascara has racked up millions of views on TikTok.

mascara
VladimirFLoyd/GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for the best budget mascara? TikTokers have been raving about a drugstore lash paint that you can buy online for $5 or less.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara has been the No. 1 best-selling mascara on Amazon for months now. Designed to give you the false lash effect without false lashes, the popular Lash Princess mascara serves up a voluminous look at a budget-friendly price, and based on more than 273,000 Amazon reviews and tons of TikTok reviews, it’s easy to see why so many people are absolutely obsessed with this makeup must-have.

Essence mascara has been on best-sellers list for a couple of years now. It’s so popular, in fact, that a tube of mascara sells every 10 seconds, according to People.

Related

Olivia Rodrigo Style Evolution

Olivia Rodrigo Debuts New Casetify Co-Lab: Shop the Collection Before It Sells Out

The manufacturer recommends applying one coat for instant defined volume, and 2-3 coats for a bolder, more voluminous look. Lash Princess all-day wear mascara features a conic fiber brush to sculpt and coat every lash giving you definition and volume without globs or clumps.

TikTok's Favorite Mascara: Where to Buy
Amazon

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara
$4.99
Buy Now 1

The popular Lash Princess mascara retails for $4.99 at Amazon and other major retailers such as Target, CVS, Ulta Beauty and Walmart. The mascara is alcohol-free, paraben-free, oil-free and fragrance-free.

Founded in 2001, Essence Cosmetics is a boutique brand “dedicated to bringing affordable, fun, and high quality products into the serious world of cosmetics.”

Want more Essence Cosmetics products? The Lash Princess family includes Sculpted Volume Mascara, False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara, Princess Curl Mascara and Princess Volume Mascara. Besides mascara, Essence Cosmetics carries an array of eyeliners (pencils, liquid eyeliner and waterproof eyeliner), eyeshadow, highlighter, makeup brushes, brow gel, brow pencils, lipgloss and more.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad