Essence Festival 2022: Here’s Where You Can Buy Tickets Before They Sell Out

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After a two-year hiatus, the Essence Festival of Culture will return to New Orleans on Thursday (June 30), with a star-studded lineup featuring Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and New Edition as headliners.

The multi-day festival, presented by Coca-Cola, launches with Kevin Hart’s “Reality Check” at NOLA’s Smoothie King Center on Thursday. Minaj is slated to headline the Essence Fest evening concert series at Caesars Superdome on Friday (July 1). Additional performers include Beenie Man, Mickie Guyton, Kes and Machel Montano.

Jackson is the marquee act for Saturday’s (July 2) festivities, which includes a Patti LaBelle tribute, performances from Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker and Lucky Daye, and D-Nice & Friends featuring Carl Thomas and Stephanie Mills.

New Edition will take the stage at the Superdome on Sunday (July 3). The day will feature performances from the Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends featuring Method Man, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. Other performers include City Girls, Tems and a special appearance from Wizkid.

Besides must-watch performances, Essence Fest 2022 will feature virtual and on-the-ground vendors along with an immersive beauty experience, a wellness house, tech summit, film festival and more. Most tickets have already sold out for Friday and Saturday’s performances, but you can still find passes at Ticketmaster and other sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub and Seat Geek.

Essence Fest 2022 $from $70 Buy Now 1

Tickets to the concert performances range from $70 all the way up to $1,500 for the more expensive seats. Resale tickets for previously sold-out shows can cost upwards of $570, depending on the ticketing outlet. Meanwhile, Hart’s comedy show is one of the more affordable events on the bill at $41 for the cheaper seats and $159-$349 for the more expensive seats.

Looking for travel accommodations? While it’s best to book as early as possible, you might be able to find deals on hotels, rental cars and plane tickets through travel sites such as Expedia, Travelocity, Vrbo and Orbitz.

To find more essentials for Essence Fest 2022, be sure to read our recommendations for the best shoes and best backpacks for travel and venue-approved bags to take to concerts.