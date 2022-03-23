Where to Buy ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop! Figurines

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Can’t get enough of Encanto? You’re not the only one.

The Pixar film centering on a Colombian family with magical powers, which premiered in theaters over Thanksgiving weekend before arriving on Disney+ in late December, has already raked in more than $200 million worldwide. The soundtrack has spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (so far), and this year’s Oscars ceremony will feature the first-ever live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

To celebrate the magic of the Madrigal family, Funko Pop! released a line of vinyl figurines. Announced last October, the collection features miniature figurines of Mirabel, Isabela, Antonio, Bruno, Abuela Alma and more characters from the movie.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Disney Encanto See latest videos, charts and news

The first batch of Encanto Pop! vinyls was released Jan. 18. Each figurine measures around 4 inches tall, making them perfect to display on a shelf, dresser, desk or even a nightstand.

The figurines retail for $12 each and are available at Amazon and Game Stop, in addition to the Funko Pop store.

These adorable little collectibles come protected in a plastic display case, but if you’re looking for something more durable, keep your Funko Pop figurines secure in any of these hard plastic display cases available on Amazon.

Fans are loving the Mirabel Funko Pop figurines, which is sold out at Target.com, but as any smart collector knows, it’s better to shop around (or pre-order months in advance) just in case the figurines sell out at one location.

Want more Encanto merch? From T-shirts to jewelry, shopDisney offers a massive collection of Encanto goodies for fans of all ages. The collection includes this Mirabel Singing Encanto Doll, an Encanto Deluxe Figurine Play Set, Mirabel kids costumes and pullover sweatshirt for adults.

Also included in the Encanto collection at shopDisney, this cute little mini backpack from Loungefly, or a faux leather crossbody bag with beautifully embroidered butterflies and flowers. You’ll also find makeup brushes, eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss, blush, pajamas, jackets, books, karaoke machines, headphones and tons more Encanto-inspired gear online.

And if you’re looking to add Encanto to your DVD or Blu-ray collection, the movie is available at Walmart, Amazon and other major retailers.

Click the links below to purchase Funko Pop! vinyls inspired by your favorite characters from Encanto.