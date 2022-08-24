You Can Now Pre-Order ‘Elvis’ on Blu-Ray & DVD

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elvis is headed to Blu-ray and DVD in September. Physical copies of the hit drama, which recently became the second highest grossing musical biopic of all time and director Baz Lurhmann’s top-grossing film in the U.S. and Cananda, will be available on Sept. 13.

Explore Explore Elvis Presley See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery and David Wenham star in the film chronicling Elvis Presley’s story as told through the eyes of a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

Presley died one day before he was slated to start a new tour. The 42-year-old singer was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his Graceland mansion on Aug. 16, 1977. This month marked the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death.

Aside from the complicated dynamic between Presley (Butler) and Parker, Elvis explores the rock legend’s rise from poverty to unprecedented stardom “against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

The movie debuted in theaters in June, and was released on Prime Video and other digital platforms earlier in this month. Elvis has grossed just over $270 million worldwide.

Amazon

'Evlis' Blu-ray + DVD + Digital $24.99 $39.98 37% OFF Buy Now 1

Elvis looks to extend its box-office winning streak into Blu-ray and DVD sales. The film topped Amazon’s best-selling drama releases and landed in the top 10 of best-sellers in movies and TV, behind Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. Fans can pre-order Elvis at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

The Blu-ray/DVD release comes with a digital copy of the film, and retails for $24.99. The DVD by itself is $19.99, and the 4K HD edition is $29.96.

Special features include Bigger Than Life: The Story of Elvis, Rock ‘n’ Roll: Royalty: The Music and Artists Behind Elvis, Fit for a King: The Style of Elvis, Viva Australia: Recreating Iconic Locations for Elvis and a lyric video for Presley’s song, “Trouble.”