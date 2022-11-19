×
×
Elton John’s Final Concert Live From Dodger Stadium: When & How to Watch

The concert event, celebrating Elton John and his legendary career, will livestream on Disney+ on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Elton John
Elton John performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 24, 2022 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elton John is giving fans a chance to watch his final North American concert live — from anywhere.

The Rocket Man will be joined by Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile for his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (Nov. 20). The concert special, Elton John Live From Dodger Stadium, will stream exclusively on Disney+.

The livestream will begin with Countdown to Elton Live, featuring interviews with John and his husband/manager David Furnish, well-wishes from famous friends, and more.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment. Keep reading for directions on when and how to stream the star-studded concert.

‘Elton John Live From Dodgers Stadium’: How to Watch

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will begin livestreaming on Disney+ on Sunday (Nov. 20) at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. The pre-show begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Disney+ is $7.99 for the monthly subscription, $79.99 for the annual plan, and $13.99/month to bundle with Hulu and ESPN+.

Disney+
$7.99/month
Buy Now 1

The platform offers a large selection of Disney+ Originals, which includes Dancing With the Stars, Disenchanted and Andor, alongside concert specials and music documentaries like The Beatles: Get Back and BTS Permission to Dance on Stage LA.

With Disney+, subscribers can stream movies, shows, documentaries and concert specials on up to four different devices simultaneously.

Below, watch the trailer for Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

