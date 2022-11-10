Elton John Is Wrapping Up the U.S. Leg of His Farewell Tour: Where to Buy Tickets Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elton John is wrapping up the North American leg of his farewell tour, and tickets for the last few shows are still available. The 75-year-old British star will end the U.S. installment of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour with concerts at Chase Field in Phoenix this weekend, before wrapping up at Dodger’s Stadium in Los Angeles next week.

The Rocketman launched a final round of North American concerts in July and has played over 250 shows on the farewell tour. The jaunt has become the third biggest tour in history grossing a reported $661 million.

“Thank you for sharing this journey with me, I cherish these memories we’re making together,” John said in tour announcement video. “It’s been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you soon, one last time on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

The “Hold Me Closer” singer is slated to perform three consecutive nights at Dodger Stadium beginning next Thursday (Nov. 17). Tickets are reasonably priced at approximately $63-$69 for select dates. Fans can get passes at Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek, Stub Hub, etc.

Looking for tickets to the Phoenix show? You’re in luck! Tickets start at around $73 on Seat Geek and approximately $90 at Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, and Stub Hub.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will head overseas to Australia and New Zealand in January, followed by dates in the U.K., including London’s O2 Arena, and other parts of Europe.

