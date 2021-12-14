How to Watch ‘Elf’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear — and watching Elf on repeat all season long.

For those looking to watch the 2003 holiday classic, which finds Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) in search of his real father in New York City after he was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves.

Elf is available to watch on HBO Max, which you can sign up for here. The streaming service recently lowered its monthly subscription prices so you can watch Elf on HBO Max starting at just $9.99 a month here. Sign up for HBO Max once and you can watch Elf online as many times as you want.

Your HBO Max subscription lets you watch HBO Max on your TV, laptop, tablet or phone. In addition to streaming Elf, HBO Max is also streaming a number of other holiday movies like Home Alone.

Not looking to sign up for a subscription? Elf is also available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video here. While browsing Amazon for some last minute Christmas gifts, why not also pick up this adorable Elf Funko board game for just 17.99. Buy it here.