Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley: How to Watch the Boxing Showdown on DAZN

Edgar Berlanga will go against Jason Quigley on Saturday (June 24) for a chance at the WBO NABO super middleweight world title live on DAZN. The winner will either face Canelo Alvarez outright or will go head-to-head with another interim belt.

Quigley will be coming all the way from Ireland to take on Berlanga in what may be a career-pivoting boxing match for him. So far, Berlanga has gone undefeated after a series of 20 fights, making him the predicted winner, according to DAZN’s news site.

The Matchroom Boxing will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York — so, unless you hopped on the travel deals and have tickets to watch it live, you’ll need to take advantage of streaming options to catch all the action.

Keep reading for fight details on how to stream the match from anywhere.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley: How to Stream on DAZN

The fight will stream exclusively on DAZN this Saturday (June 24), but start times may vary depending on where you live. The platform is $19.99/month to stream over 50 boxing matches, crossover boxing and women’s soccer.

The live streamer also offers a Flexible Pass plan for $24.99/month and an Annual Super Saver plan for $224.99, which saves you up to $74.89 per year.

You can also add it as a channel on Prime Video through your Prime membership. If you’re a registered Prime member, you can subscribe to DAZN through Prime Video Channels.

The boxing matches will start at 8 p.m. ET and will also include Adam Kownacki vs. Joe Cusumano (heavyweight), Reshat Mati vs. Dakota Linger (super-lightweight), Khalil Coe vs. Buneet Bisla (light-heavyweight), Harley Mederos vs. Pedro Scharbaai (lightweight), and Pablo Valdez vs. Demian Fernandez (welterweight).

Can you stream DAZN with ExpressVPN? You can stream DAZN in several countries, but there are “strict controls” around where they broadcast. As a result, DAZN restricts VPN users “who are not authorized to view video content due to the country they reside in.”

Luckily, DAZN is available in over 200 countries around the globe. And you can stream from anywhere, including on iPhones, iPads, Android phones (and tablets), Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Sony TV, Android TV, computers and gaming consoles such as Playstation and Xbox.

Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia must download the DAZN app and sign up from there, versus using a web browser to stream.

Other fights to look forward to include Dalton Smith vs. Sam Maxwell (July 1), Diego Pacheco vs. Manuel Gallegos (July 7), Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (July 8), Josh Kelly vs. Gabriel Corzo (July 15), Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou (July 15) and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz (Aug. 5).