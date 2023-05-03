EDC Las Vegas 2023: Where to Buy Tickets for Cheap

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Festival season heads to Sin City! EDC Las Vegas 2023, a three-day electronic music festival featuring more than 200 performers and DJs, returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 19 to 21.

This year’s lineup will include Above & Beyond, Alison Wonderland, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Tiësto, David Guetta, GRIZ, Anabel Englund, Louie Vega, Marshmello, Duke Dumont, Fisher, Galantis, Afrojack, Chris Lake, Habstrakt, Michael Bibi, Spencer Brown, Nala, Ray Volpe, Armin van Buuren, DJ Minx, Martin Garrix, Kaleena Zanders and Zedd.

The Electric Daisy Carnival is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, with more than 300,000 attendees last year. This year, hundreds of thousands of EDM fans are expected to hit Las Vegas for the three-day event.

Are EDC Las Vegas tickets sold out? General admission tickets have already sold out at Ticketmaster and the EDC Las Vegas website, but there are a select number of tickets that are still available. The GA tickets were priced at $389, while GA+ passes are available for $599 and $999 for VIP.

If you’re looking for general admission passes, you can find them on ticketing sites such as Vivid Seats, StubHub, and Seat Geek at an affordable price.

How much are tickets to EDC Las Vegas? Three-day, general admission passes are priced from approximately $428 at StubHub to around $500 at Vivid Seats and Seat Geek. Camping passes are priced at approximately $652, shuttle passes start at $232 and VIP passes start at $704.

Need a place to stay? According to Google, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located 15 miles Northeast of the Las Vegas Strip, which means that you’ll have plenty of lodging options. For those who want to check-in to Hotel EDC, the package covers three nights at the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World and starts at $1,369.98 per person (festival tickets not included).

For more affordable accommodations, you can hit up sites such as Expedia, Booking.com, Travelocity, AirBnb and Vrbo.