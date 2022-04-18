Amazon’s Echo Buds Are on Sale for Just $50: Save Up to 58% With This Limited Deal

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Springtime has been known to usher in nice whether, which means you could be spending more time outside. Whether your spring activities includes traveling to music festivals and concerts, or simply commuting to work or school, you might need music to listen to along the way.

If you’ve been shopping around for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon has a deal that you won’t want to miss. Echo Buds are on sale for just $50 for a limited time only. Plus, save an additional 25% off a new and qualifying Echo device with eligible trade-in.

The 2nd generation Echo Buds deliver crisp sound with active noise-cancellation technology and up to five hours of playback on a single charge (15 hours with the charging case). When you’re low on juice and short on time, a 15-minute quick charge provides up to two hours of battery power.

Echo Buds are equipped with Alexa, so you won’t have to worry about tapping on the headphones or pressing a button to get them to work. Stream music, play podcasts and read Audible audiobooks hands-free, via the Alexa app. Make calls, set reminders, add stuff to your shopping list, or maybe even start that meditation session that you’ve been putting off, all with the sound of your voice.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $49.99 $119.99 58% OFF Buy Now 1

Echo Buds are compatible with iOS and Android. They also support access to Siri and Google Assistant and are available in black or white. Each ear bud has three microphones to help you hear everything clearly.

Once you purchase your Echo Buds, you will need to activate them by completing the registration in the Alexa app (via a smartphone with Android 6.0+ or iOS 12 or higher).

Echo Buds are sweat-resistant and come with four different sizes of ear tips and two sizes of wing tips for a secure and comfortable fit. To find the best fit, test out the different ear tip sizes included with your Echo Buds (you may need a different ear tip size for each ear). Use the Amazon smile logo to orient the ear bud. Next, turn the ear bud so the smile logo is right-side up, place the ear bud in your ear and rotate slightly to get a secure fit.

To test the fit, open the Alexa app and locate the Echo Buds card on the home screen, tap the settings icon on the card and select “Ear Tip Fit Test.”

For more tech-related roundups, read our picks for the best wired headphones and best speakers for music lovers.