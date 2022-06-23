The Dyson Airwrap Is Back in Stock: Here Are All the Ways to Buy the Viral Hair Tool Before It Sells Out Again

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Dyson Airwrap is back in stock! The viral multi-styler — designed for drying, smoothing, volumizing, and more that works for multiple hair types including curly, coily and hair shorter than chest length — has returned to shelves. But it’s selling out fast, so if you want to get your hands on this must-have hair tool, you’ll have to act now.

What makes Dyson’s all-new Airwrap so popular? For starters, it’s blowing up online. The hashtag #Dysonairwrap has received 2.3 billion views on TikTok, and #Dysonairwraptutorials has racked up 133.4 million views. If you check YouTube, you will find dozens of tutorial videos and reviews of this epic hair tool, and Reddit is filled with threads about the Airwrap.

At $600, the Airwrap feels more splurge worthy than budget friendly, but it also provides an all-in-one experience, thus cutting down on the number of hair tools that you may need to use, and potentially saving you money in the long run.

Similar to its predecessor, the Airwrap 2.0 comes with an array of attachments, including large barrels to curl and wave hair; brushes to control and shape; and the triple-threat Coanda smoothing dryer for drying, smoothing, and keeping flyaways at bay. Plus, everything arrives packed neatly in a Prussian blue storage case.

The Airwrap is available in the nickel/copper design pictured above, as well as a blue/copper option, which is already out of stock at Dyson.com.

Is Dyson Airwrap worth the money? According to thousands of satisfied customers, the answer is a resounding “yes.” The Airwrap received a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Dyson.com and countless reviews on other retail sites and shopping forums.

Reviews aside, there’s really only one way to find out what all the hype is about. You can purchase a Dyson Airwrap at Dyson.com and other major retailers such as Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and Nordstrom. As for the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler ($599), it’s available at Sephora and Amazon.

Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try the T3 AireBrush Duo ($189.99). Take your hair from smooth to bouncy in one easy swap, for a fraction of the price of the Airwrap.

The T3 AirBrush has an interchangeable brush design (2.5-inch round brush, and 3-inch paddle brush), 15 heat speed combinations, T3 IonFlow technology to deliver shiny, frizz-free results, and it’s Zendaya approved! The Spiderman: No Way Home star used the hair tool for her updo at the 2022 Oscars.