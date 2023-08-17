Hurry! Dua Lipa’s Puma Sneakers Are Currently 50% Off on Amazon: Shop Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Besides dropping Hot 100 chart-topping hits, Dua Lipa has been busy in the fashion scene with everything from a collection with Versace to a previous collaboration with Puma. She also hopped on the Barbiecore fashion trend — especially while promoting the Barbie movie that she contributes a song too and cameos in. That means, if you’re a fan of the 27-year-old singer’s style, there are plenty of opportunities to snag pieces approved by the “Dance the Night” singer.

Rather than drop hundreds of dollars on designer brands, you can save money and infuse some of the singer’s style into your own as select pieces from Lipa’s Puma collaboration are on sale. — including a pair of Puma sneakers that are 50% off on Amazon.

These shoes come with a platform bottom that will elevate your outfit both in height and chicness. Since the pair comes in a basic, everyday look, they’ll easily replace your casual sneakers, which will allow you to channel the artist every time you tie them up.

Keep reading to shop the Amazon deal below.

Amazon

The Puma Mayze Flutur Dua Lipa sneakers not only come with a wallet-friendly $55 price tag, but features a trendy chunky midsole you can pair with everything from you jeans, trousers, dresses and more. Unlike a slip-on style, you can tie up the shoes for a more customized and snug fit. Plus, as an added bonus, the shoes come branded with the collaboration’s exclusive logo. One reviewer even praised the sneakers commenting on how much they “love the style and the smooth black color.”

