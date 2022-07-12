Dua Lipa’s Second Puma Collab Pays Homage to ’90s Rave Culture: How to Shop the Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa has a new Puma collaboration dropping soon. The second installment of the “Flutur” capsule collection will feature dozens of vibrant pieces inspired by nostalgic rave culture.

With over 30 pieces, part two of the collection includes a track suit, skirt, dress, bralette, basketball shorts and shirts that are made for mixing, matching and layering. The color palette is comprised of orange neon, pastel pink, royal purple, black, blue and black stripes with a pop of red.

The collection also includes shoes and accessories such as the Mayze sneakers in suede ($110), Dome King metallic sneakers ($150) and this stylish grip bag ($140).

“You can style the pieces however you want—you can cut them up, and you can create different, exciting ways of wearing them,” the 26-year-old singer explained in an interview with Vogue. “I love pairing the tracksuit or trainers with more high-fashion accessories or even heels for an elevated look.”

She added, “The collection is also perfect for a night of dancing, which I’ve been doing a ton of on my Future Nostalgia tour. I’ve paired the trainers with some incredible looks that my stylist and friend Lorenzo Posocco and I have worked on throughout the tour and on my festival dates.”

“I love the imagery from the rave culture days of the ’90s and 2000s,” Lipa added of what inspired the collection. “You can feel the energy in them, and the fashion was always so fun. These time periods inspire everything from my music to the way I dress today, so it felt only natural to incorporate some of those color schemes and silhouettes into this collection.”

The full collection arrives Thursday (July 14), but you can get a closer look at the pieces below. Fans can also buy the Puma x Dua Lipa Mayze Flutur Women’s Sneakers on sale for $69.99, while supplies last. Putting her own spin on a Puma classic, the shoe design takes inspiration from ‘90s streetwear, with bold branding, a chunky sole, retro cutlines and the signature butterfly iconography found on other pieces in the collection. Additionally, shoppers can save up to 50% on discounted items during Puma’s semi-annual sale through July 18.

