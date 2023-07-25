Dua Lipa’s Dreamy Slip Dress Is the European Getaway Look to Own

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa has proved she is fashion goals this summer as she’s showed off everything from slinky crochet bikinis and a sheer fishnet dress on the Barbie movie pink carpet to her latest ‘fit, which is one we’re deeming a travel necessity.

On Sunday (July 23), the “Dance the Night Away” singer took to Instagram to praise her late-night gelato pick and show off a backless silky dress that not only showed off her ethereal aesthetic, but exuded a look of subtle luxury. She paired the outfit with a black patent leather handbag, gold wristwatch, bracelet and a mix of rings.

“The salted pistachio gelato lasted a good 30 secs,” Lipa captioned the post.

To help you channel your inner Lipa style, we found the exact dress and a few similar styles to add to your outfit rotation this summer and beyond.

You can shop the Bottega Veneta dress now, but sizes are quickly selling out. Don’t worry though, retailers including Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus also carry the style, but with how fast sizes are going we don’t expect the dress to stay in stock for long.

Keep reading to shop the dress and similar looks.

Bottega Veneta Fluid Satin Dress $2,950 Buy Now 1

If you’re willing to splurge, this Bottega Veneta dress is one to have on hand for vacations, dressy dinner parties, that work Christmas party or, in Lipa’s case, late night strolls for gelato in Italy. It’s versatile and trendy enough that you won’t want to wear it just once — especially once you get a feel of its silky material patterned with little crystals for added style.

ASOS Design Satin Midi Slip Dress $105 Buy Now 1

This satin midi slip dress features a more wallet-friendly price tag paired with a deep V-neckline and ethereal floral lace pattern. Just like the singer’s OG dress, it also comes with a backless design to help keep you cool during the summer.

Anaphe – Icon Silk Slip Dress $241 Buy Now 1

Show some skin in this backless silk slip dress from Anaphe. It not only comes in four colors, but features a double-lined cowl neckline that can easily transition from day-to-night wear just by adding a unique-shaped bag or a denim jacket.

H&M Flounced Satin Slip Dress $19.99 $64.99 69% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For almost 70% off you can snag H&M’s Flounced Satin Slip Dress, which comes with a v-neckline, adjustable straps and fun ruffles that’ll have you twirling on the dance floor — or to your dinner date.

Quince Silk Slip Dress $79.90 Buy Now 1

Quince’s Silk Slip Dress is ideal if you want style for less than $100. The design features 100% washable silk for easier care and comes with subtle side stitching to add some texture to the look.

