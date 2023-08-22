Dua Lipa’s ‘Personal Hero’ Takes the Spotlight in Her September Book Club Pick: Shop It Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa has a new book to add to the top of your reading list, and it’s an especially significant one for the “Dance the Night” singer. The September book for her monthly book club through Service95 will be “Just Kids” by Patti Smith, who Lipa described as “a personal hero” of hers in a joint Instagram post with Service95. For those who are especially interested in female musician memoirs, this is one to grab, according to the 28-year-old.

September will mark the first memoir that her book club, which is through her self-founded editorial publication, and delves into the life of Smith who’s an artist the Future Nostalgia singer has long admired.

“This month, we are doing something a little different… our September Book of the Month is the memoir ‘Just Kids’ by Patti Smith (@thisispattismith @bloomsburypublishing). Patti is an absolute rock and roll icon and a personal hero of mine so I am beyond excited to dive into this book,” the caption read.

Lipa first announced her book club back in May making this the fourth pick of the book club. It’s available through Amazon, Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble, or you can click the buy button below to snag a copy for yourself.

Keep reading to shop the book.

Through the eyes of Smith, “Just Kids” provides a deeper look into her relationship with the photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and the love story that brought them together. The memoir has gained the label of an Amazon bestseller and Editor’s Pick while racking up over 6,000 five-star reviews insinuating it’s a book you probably won’t be able to put down. It’s also available in Kindle edition, hardcover, paperback and audiobook.

Though singing and dancing may be the first thing you think of when you hear of Lipa, she’s become a fashion icon having collaborated on Puma sneakers and a Versace summer collection. Now, she’s delved into the editorial realm as a founder of Service95 and podcast host for At Your Service, which is entering its third season.

