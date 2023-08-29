Beauty Review: This Drybar Brush Will Cut Down Styling Time, Reduce Frizz & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Time is a luxury and when it comes to styling your hair, and spending an hour or more per day on it is not maintainable. Lately, blow dryer brushes have swooped in to create a time-saving alternative. While the Dyson Airwrap is probably the first model you think of when you hear blow dryer brush, there are other, more affordable options out there that will not only leave you with a salon-worthy blowout, but won’t result in your wallet giving you the side-eye.

No matter what your budget is, before you wait for some beauty deals to knock down the price of the Dyson version, Billboard tested out Drybar’s Double-Shot Blow Dryer Brush, which acts as a worthy Dyson Airwrap dupe. The stying brush is only $155 compared to Dyson’s $600 price tag and is available on Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom and Target.

As someone with thick hair, it’s not uncommon for my hair to frizz, making the traditional blow-dry approach unappealing. I also just don’t have the coordination to hold the hair dryer in one hand and brush in the other while attempting to flick and style sections just like at the salon.

Instead, I’d just wait until my bi-annual haircuts where I’d get my hair blown out at the end of the appointment. This continued on until blow drying brushes like the Dyson, Revlon’s One-Step and Shark’s SmoothStyle took over my social feeds. As a shopping writer, I did my due diligence and researched various models on the market that could handle thick, frizz-prone hair yet wouldn’t break the bank — and that’s when I discovered Drybar’s Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush.

While it’s more of a splurge, the styling brush is totally worth it as it comes with a wide brush that can hold and dry more hair. Where I’d normally spend over 30 minutes blow drying my hair, it now only takes me around 20 minutes — so you’re getting your money’s worth. It may sound cliché, but the end result is salon-quality — my hair is smooth, bouncy and has lots of shine to it. That’s likely due to the use of ionic technology, which helps seal the cuticle for less frizz. The brand also strategically placed the vent holes to help speed up drying time, while the brush’s oval shape helps smooth and add volume as you style.

You can also choose between three modes: cool, medium and high, which can be customized to your desired haircare needs. While price tag remains steep at $150, it’s well worth it thanks to the ergonomic design and drastically shorter drying tim,e resulting in shinier, smooth hair that looks as though I’ve just stepped out of the salon.

