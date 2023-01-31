Drake Taps Lil Wayne for OVO x NFL Capsule Collection: Here’s Your First Look at the Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Drake and the NFL are joining forces for a fashion collaboration just in time for game day. The sporty collab between the football league and the Canadian rapper’s October’s Very Own lifestyle brand was announced Tuesday (Jan. 31) and will debut later this week.

Drake tapped his Young Money boss Lil Wayne and fellow rapper Benny the Butcher to star in the campaign, which features OVO x NFL co-branded hoodies, varsity jackets and tees. The limited collection launches this Friday, Feb. 3, at NFLshop.com, NFLShop.ca and in OVO stores and online at octobersveryown.com.

Weezy, a proud Green Bay Packers fan, represents his favorite team in a green varsity jacket in one photo and green hoodie in another. Ditto for Benny who sports Buffalo Bills gear in honor of his hometown team.

Underscoring the partnership’s Canadian roots, Canadian NFL players Jevon Holland, a safety for the Miami Dolphins, and Neville Gallimore, a defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, will showcase the campaign across their respective social media platforms.

Other teams featured in the collection include the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

News of the NFL x OVO capsule collection comes one week after the league unveiled its merch collab with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand and sporting goods giant Mitchell & Ness.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in this year’s Super Bowl scheduled for next Sunday, Feb. 12, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, Babyface is singing “America the Beautiful,” Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Rihanna is taking over the halftime show. Super Bowl LVII airs on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Want to catch the action in person? Click here to buy tickets to the Super Bowl.