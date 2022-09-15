‘Don’t Worry Darling’: You Can Now Buy Tickets to See Harry Styles’ New Film

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Harry Styles fans will finally get to see his performance in Don’t Worry Darling. The mystery thriller, starring Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Olivia Wilde, hits theaters on next Friday (Sept. 23).

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Directed by Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling centers around a utopian community in 1950s California. Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne, Douglas Smith and Sydney Chandler also appear in the film.

Many of the headlines about the film center on off-camera drama and rumored rifts between co-stars, but it’s up to audiences to decide if Don’t Worry Darling actually lives up to the hype.

Looking for cheap movie tickets? You can buy advance tickets to see Don’t Worry Darling for $11.49 each, thanks to AMC’s special promo deal available on Fever.com. Once your purchase has been completed, present your ticket at the box office of your chosen movie theater. The ticket does not expire and will be valid any day, any time, at participating AMC Theaters, beginning Sept. 23.

'Don't Worry Darling' Advance Tickets $11.49 Buy Now 1

Styles and Pugh star as married couple Jack and Alice in Don’t Worry Darling.

“I think the story as a whole attracted me to the role of Jack,” the pop star told Variety via email while on his Love On Tour. “It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession. There were always two sides of the character to play with. It’s fun to play someone that you feel like you’re trying to work out the whole time.”

In the same interview, Wilde noted that she was “blown away” after seeing Pugh in the 2019 film Midsommar. “I loved the film, but I loved her,” Wilde recalled. “I was just like, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She’s clearly the most exciting young actress working today.’”

“We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production,” added Wilde before praising Pugh and Styles for their performances. “She [Pugh] was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he [Styles] was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”