‘Love to Love You, Donna Summer’: How to Watch the Documentary for Free on HBO Max

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Wednesday (May 17) marks the 11-year anniversary since Billboard Hot 100-topping singer Donna Summer died. In honor of the Queen of Disco, a new HBO documentary titled Love to Love You, Donna Summer looks to honors her legacy while shining a light on her life off the stage.

You’ll be able to watch the full thing once it’s released Saturday (May 20) on HBO and HBO Max. Until then, you can enjoy snippets of what to expect from the trailers the streaming service has released to tease its upcoming release.

Related Rewinding the Charts: In 1975, Donna Summer Debuted With ‘Love To Love You Baby’

The documentary was directed by Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Roger Ross William and Brooklyn Sudano (Summer’s daughter). Audiences can expect both intimate footage of the star combined with interviews from those who were closest with her.

Read on for details on when and how to stream the documentary for free.

How to Stream Donna Summer’s Documentary Online

Love to Love You, Donna Summer premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. If you’re not subscribed to HBO Max, plans start at $9.99/month, but you can land a free trial through Prime Video (find more ways to get free HBO Max here).

HBO Max $9.99/month Buy Now 1

Considered the pioneer of the disco era, Summer landed 14 top 10 Hot 100 hits with singles like “Hot Stuff,” “Bad Girls” and “MacArthur Park” all claiming the No. 1 spot. If you thought you had “No More Tears” left to cry over the singer, you may want to think again after checking out the documentary’s emotional trailer.

Within the first few seconds, fans will see Summer glittering onstage while posing a polarizing question to the audience: “Do you love somebody?”

One of the most notable aspects of the upcoming documentary is not only the legacy she leaves behind, but the inside look of who she was outside performing. Within the footage, we’ll be able to get a closer look at the relationships she developed throughout her life, including her bonds with her children. In the trailer, she actually points out that she has “a secret life. You’re looking at me, but what you see is not what I am.” Summer further explains that onstage, she isn’t just singing, but acting too.

Watch the trailer for Love to Love You, Donna Summer below.