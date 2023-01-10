Dolly Parton Funko Pops Are Coming Soon: Where to Pre-Order the Collectibles Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just in time for her birthday! Dolly Parton turns 77 on Jan. 19, and Funko is paying homage to the country legend with two Funko Pops.

Funko’s Pop! Rocks collectibles, which went up for pre-order on Tuesday (Jan. 10), are available at Funko.com and Walmart.com while supplies last. The adorable figurines retail for $12-$15 at Funko.com and $19.47 for the Walmart-exclusive Pop! Rocks collectible that comes with a durable, protective case. Per Walmart, the vinyl figurines will ship in April.

Each vinyl figure channels one of Parton’s many legendary outfits. The Pop! Rocks: Dolly Parton figurine (measuring 4.37-inches tall) looks ready to hit the stage in an orange sequin jumpsuit with silver fringe similar to what Parton wore to a benefit concert in 2014.

The other Pop Rocks! vinyl figurine (4.50 inches) shines in a white, glittery pantsuit and a matching bedazzled guitar, reminiscent of what she wore when she headlined the Glastonbury music festival in 2014.

After more than 50 years in the business, Parton’s career might be hotter than ever. Between releasing her own line of cake mixes, pet accessories, a greatest hits album, a novel and giving out free books through her Imagination Library, Parton has been busy over the last year, and she doesn’t appear to be slowing down for 2023.

The country star will merge into a new lane with the release of a rock album due out this fall. According to Parton, the album will feature a mix of new songs and remakes of rock classics such as Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones.

Pre-order Dolly Parton’s Funko Pop! Rocks vinyl figurine below.

