Dolly Parton Brings Her Glamorous ‘Doggy Parton’ Pet Line to Petco — And It’s On Sale: Shop Here

Dolly Parton may be one of the biggest country stars in history, but outside of performing, the “Jolene” singer is also a devoted pet owner. Her love for animals (especially her French bulldog Billy the Kid) prompted the artist to launch her very own Doggy Parton pet brand, which is now available at Petco.

In case you needed an excuse to expand your Parton collection past Funko Pop! collectibles and her bestselling children’s book, you can now dress your pet up like the Coat of Many Colors singer — and, to sweeten the deal, most of the pieces are on sale.

The collection released in Petco and online Monday (Aug. 28), which means you can get your hands on Doggy Parton merch from a Parton-inspired blonde wig to a pink cowboy hat topped off with a tiara.

To celebrate the launch, the singer took to Instagram on Monday to share the news.

“@btkthefrenchie and I had to see it for ourselves! @doggyparton is officially available at @petco 🐾❤️” the caption reads, followed by a video of Parton showing off some of the items in a Petco.

Get your pup or cat all dolled up with some apparel and toys that will express just how much you and your pet love the star.

Keep reading to shop our picks from Doggy Parton below.

Petco

Doggy Parton “In A World Full of Jolenes Be A Dolly” Shirt $12.03 $12.99 7% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Need a tail-waggingly cute top for your pooch? This black shirt features the iconic line “in a world full of Joneles be a Dolly” they can wear on your daily morning walks and beyond. Just slip it on over their head on paw and they’ll be ready to take on the day, Dolly style.

Petco

Doggy Parton Red Gingham Dog Harness $12.97 $14.99 13% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Go for a glam moment each time you harness your pup up using this red gingham style. Not only does it feature a country-approved pattern, but it’s topped off with an adorable bow and Parton’s signature butterfly.

Petco

Doggy Parton Red Dolly’s Guitar Dog $9.39 $9.99 6% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Let your pet play the guitar, but minus the actual music part. This guitar-shaped chew toy comes made to look like Parton’s personal instrument with her signature on the bottom and squeaks when you push down on it. Get ready for hours of fun with this one!

Petco

Doggy Parton Pink Pretty Little Lady Dog Leash & Collar Set $17.37 $19.99 13% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Bring some shimmer to your daily walks in the form of a sparkly matching leash and collar set. The collar has an adjustable neck to customize to your pet’s needs while the leash simply clips on to the attaches loop.

Petco

Doggy Parton Black Microphone Dog Toy $9.03 $9.99 10% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Karaoke nights will never be the same once you introduce your fur baby to this microphone dog toy. Now, both of you can belt your hearts out to “9-to-5” on a Friday night — or play tug-of-war.

