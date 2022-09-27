Sweet Treats! Dolly Parton’s Cake Mixes Are Back in Stock

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for a dessert to whip up this fall? Dolly Parton’s beloved Duncan Hines cake mixes are back in stock and available at multiple online retailers.

The limited collection includes banana and coconut flavored cake mixes, creamy buttercream frosting and creamy chocolate flavored frosting.

Parton announced the “sweet surprise” in a tweet to fans in January. “Can’t wait for ya’ll to try it,” she wrote.

The limited-edition cake mix kit ($40) — featuring Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Dolly Parton’s Creamy Buttercream Frosting, Dolly Parton’s Chocolate Buttercream Frosting, along with a collectible tea towel, spatula, and custom recipe cards — debuted on Jan. 26 and sold out within minutes.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” the country music icon added in a statement. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

“Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort and inspired by Dolly’s family recipes,” Audrey Ingersoll, Duncan Hines brand director said. “We are excited to see this partnership – facilitated by Dolly’s licensing agency, IMG – evolve for years to come.”

Parton’s cake mixes were first available at DuncanHines.com before being released in grocery stores in March. You can buy the cake mixes and frostings online at Amazon, Walmart, H.E.B., Ralph’s and Instacart.

