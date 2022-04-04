Doja Cat Named Global Brand Ambassador of JBL: ‘I Can’t Wait for Everyone to See All the Cool Things We’re Doing’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The cat’s out of the bag! Doja Cat has been named global ambassador of JBL, the company announced on Monday (April 4).

The “Kiss Me More” rapper gave a nod to her new brand partnership while walking the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3). Doja paired a custom, seafoam green Versace gown and glass Coperni bag with a one-of-a-kind, blinged out JBL Clip 4 speaker. She also teased the partnership in a TikTok video before heading to the awards show.

“I’m excited to be working with JBL. From the start of the partnership they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers and I carry them around with me wherever I go. I’d wear clothes made of JBL speakers if I could,” the Grammy winner said in a statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool things we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”

As global brand ambassador, Doja will be the face of JBL’s “Dare To” campaign, which highlights JBL products and encourages consumers to be their “most authentic selves.” Additionally, the Grammy-winning recording artist will headline the return of JBL Fest in Las Vegas in September.

“Doja Cat is as authentic as it gets. She’s an adept musician and incredible performer with a strong visual presence, which is hard to find,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at Harman Audio (JBL’s parent company). “She has the unique gift of connecting with fans across a variety of demographics, particularly Gen Z, which makes her the perfect fit for JBL. We are beyond excited to join forces with her to bring together fans from a wide range of backgrounds and encourage everyone to exercise their individuality through personal expression in unexpected ways.”

Besides wearing a JBL speaker on the carpet, Doja had another memorable moment at the 2022 Grammys. She headed to the bathroom minutes before winning a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance but ran back into the venue just in time to accept her award along with SZA. “I like to downplay a lot of sh-t,” Doja said during the emotional acceptance speech. “But this is a big deal.”