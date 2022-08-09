Doja Cat Rocked a $25 Crochet Crop Top Sweater Online: Here’s Where You Can Buy It

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Doja Cat has been sporting a new look on social media — and we’re not just talking about her shaved head and matching eyebrows.

The “Woman” rapper showed off her new ‘do on Instagram Live while wearing a Y2k-inspired, bell-sleeved, cropped crochet sweater that you can buy online for $25. The Instagram account Doja Cat Closett found the heart-print sweater on Amazon, but you can get it on Walmart as well.

“People think that, for some reason, I’m, like, not well because I don’t have hair on my face or on my head,” she said in another Instagram Live, responding to speculation over her mental health (while also wearing what looks like another crochet sweater). “It’s just a wild f–king world we live in. Shaving my head made me feel really good because I know that everyone that liked me before my head was shaven and doesn’t like me now was never worth it.”

“Nothing changed — I just have no hair,” added Doja. “But now that I’m bald and my eyebrows look f–king awesome, people are like, ‘What? I don’t like you.’ And I’m like, ‘Good. Get out of here.’”

Regardless of how fans may feel about her new ‘do, Doja’s bald head made her crochet sweater stand out even more. The sweater features a square-neck and heart design on the front. It retails for $25 and is available 12 different colors including the green, multi-print option that Doja wore.

Late in July, Doja hoped on Instagram Live wearing a different knitted crop-top sweater with a color-blocked design. That particular sweater is available in sizes S-XL, and you can get it in over a dozen different colors.

Crochet sweaters are perfect to rock with jeans, joggers, shorts, a skirt or a bikini bottom if you’re planning to hit the pool or beach. Shop crochet sweaters directly from the links below and for additional crochet gear, click here.

