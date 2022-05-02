Action Bronson & DJ Pauly D Bring the Heat to Hell (Michigan) for MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

To hell and back! Action Bronson and DJ Pauly D brought the heat for MTN Dew’s Flamin’ Hot event in Hell, Mich., on Saturday (April 30).

The event, dubbed To Hell With MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot in honor of the brand’s newest limited-edition drink, was open to the public and featured music, minigolf and a menu of special dishes curated by Bronson.

Guests enjoyed MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot-inspired mixology (for fans 21 and over) at Sparky’s Saloon, along with MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot Country Club — a MTN Dew takeover of the local 18-hole putt course — and the MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot Grill, where Chef Bronson served a curated VIP menu of Hell’s Spicy Tuna (raw Ahi tuna with sesame seeds, scallions and MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot sauce served on Flamin’ Hot Doritos), Raising Hell Ribs (beef short ribs with MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot sticky sauce and chopped cilantro) and Fancy As Hell (Aperol, prosecco, MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot and an orange slice).

“I love poké, and going to Hawaii I’ve had it in such traditional ways,” Bronson explained to Billboard of coming up with the menu. “I couldn’t have thought of a better way to add that tremendous blend of the sweet and spicy of the soda and making like a dipping sauce, using it as like a [marinade] for it. Those flavors make me happy. You throw that on a chip and serve it like finger food. It’s like a whole experience.”

MTN Dew/Gowin

The Queen’s native, whose latest album Cocodrillo Turbo, dropped April 29, went on to speak about combining his love of culinary arts and music into a successful career.

“I come from the culinary world. I was a chef before I ever did anything musically,” said Bronson. “I went to culinary school, my father owned a restaurant when I was growing up, I worked there, I worked for the Mets, I worked at different restaurants around the city before I ever did anything in music and it just all came full circle for me.”

“When I started doing music and working with certain companies that had [opportunities] on television and being filmed, I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” he added. “Bringing that background to my everyday life? It’s natural. Nothing really changes, you just have to grow. I’m just evolving.”

MTN Dew/Golin

Over at the Hell Hole Bar, the Flamin’ Hot menu included a Bowl of Fire (chicken tortilla soup with Flamin’ Hot Doritos Lime chips) and The Hell Pig (a pulled pork sandwich roasted in MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot with MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot BBQ sauce and chips).

Meanwhile, DJ Pauly D got the party started with a hellish playlist that had everything from ACDC’s “Highway to Hell” to Lizzo’s “Good As Hell,” and of course, “Hot in Herre” by Nelly.

“A lot of people tell me to go to hell, but I’m here now,” Pauly D joked with Billboard ahead of his headlining DJ set. “It feels good to be in hell! I figured it’d be a little bit hotter, but we’re going to bring the heat.”

Despite the chilly weather (the temperature in Hell hovered around the high 50s for most of the day), Pauly D played just enough “fire beats” to keep fans on their feet.

“Wherever I’m at, I cater to the location. I love doing that because people don’t expect it. As far as the crowd, I don’t know what I’m going to lean towards until I get out there [and] feel the energy. It’ll be interesting what journey they take me on.”

So, what does Pauly D think of MTN Dew Flamin’ Hot? He loves it. “It’s good. I love spicy food and this has just enough kick to where you want to keep drinking it. It has the perfect mix.”

“You gotta taste it to understand what it is,” the Jersey Shore star continued. “I wouldn’t promote anything I don’t like. I just won’t do that.”

Available in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. cans, fans can find the spicy-meets-sweet flavor at convenience stores and major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Ralphs, Kroger and Giant.

Don’t feel like running to the store? Have your MTN Dew Flamin Hot delivered via Instacart or Amazon.