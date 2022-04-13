Here’s a Full List of the Musical Offerings on Disney+, From ‘High School Musical’ to ‘Encanto’

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

If you’re a music lover, Disney+ has a ton of entertainment just for you.

The streaming giant gives users full access to the nostalgic Disney vault filled to the brim with films and series. With nearly 500 movies and 7,500 episodes to sort through, it all seems overwhelming at first — but don’t worry, Billboard has you covered. From High School Musical to Encanto, see below for a list of all the musical offerings on Disney+, so you can quickly find a way to jam to all your childhood favorite songs.

MUSIC

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U

Happier Than Ever: A Lover Letter to Los Angeles

A Celebration of the Music From Coco

Black Is King

The Disney Family Singalong

The Disney Family Singalong II

The Disney Holiday Singalong

Hannah Montana/Meet Miley Cyrus Best of Both Worlds Concert

Jonas Brothers Concert Experience

Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Encore!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

DISNEY CHANNEL ORIGINAL MOVIES & SERIES

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cheetah Girls

Cheetah Girls 2

Cheetah Girls: One World

Hannah Montana

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jonas

Lemonade Mouth

Princess Protection Program

Starstruck

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Star Struck

ANIMATED

Anastasia

Aladdin

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

Alice in Wonderland

The Aristocats

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast, The Enchanted Christmas

Beauty and the Beast, Belle’s Magical World

Cinderella

Cinderella II

Cinderella III

Coco

Encanto

Dumbo

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Fox & the Hound

The Fox & the Hound 2

Frozen

A Goofy Movie

Hercules

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book 2

Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure

Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Stitch Has a Glitch

Lion King

Lion King 1 1/2

Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid II

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning

Melody Time

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Mulan

Mulan II

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Peter Pan

Pinocchio

Pocahontas

Pocahontas II: Journey to the New World

The Princess and the Frog

Robin Hood

Sleeping Beauty

Soul

Tangled

Tangled: Before Ever After

Tarzan

Tarzan II

The Three Caballeros

Up

LIVE-ACTION FILMS

Beauty and the Beast (Live-Action)

Cinderella (Live-Action)

The Jungle Book (Live-Action)

Lady and the Tramp (Live-Action)

Dumbo (Live-Action)

DISNEY+ FAVORITES

Annie

A Christmas Carol

Clouds

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

The Greatest Showman

Hamilton

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Hello, Dolly!

High School Musical 3

Hocus Pocus

Into the Woods

The Last Song

Lizzie McGuire Movie

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins Returns

Newsies

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Prom

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Heart

Sound of Music