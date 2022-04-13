Here’s a Full List of the Musical Offerings on Disney+, From ‘High School Musical’ to ‘Encanto’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
If you’re a music lover, Disney+ has a ton of entertainment just for you.
The streaming giant gives users full access to the nostalgic Disney vault filled to the brim with films and series. With nearly 500 movies and 7,500 episodes to sort through, it all seems overwhelming at first — but don’t worry, Billboard has you covered. From High School Musical to Encanto, see below for a list of all the musical offerings on Disney+, so you can quickly find a way to jam to all your childhood favorite songs.
MUSIC
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
Happier Than Ever: A Lover Letter to Los Angeles
A Celebration of the Music From Coco
Black Is King
The Disney Family Singalong
The Disney Family Singalong II
The Disney Holiday Singalong
Hannah Montana/Meet Miley Cyrus Best of Both Worlds Concert
Jonas Brothers Concert Experience
Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions
DISNEY+ ORIGINALS
Encore!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
DISNEY CHANNEL ORIGINAL MOVIES & SERIES
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cheetah Girls
Cheetah Girls 2
Cheetah Girls: One World
Hannah Montana
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jonas
Lemonade Mouth
Princess Protection Program
Starstruck
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Star Struck
ANIMATED
Anastasia
Aladdin
Aladdin and the King of Thieves
Alice in Wonderland
The Aristocats
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast, The Enchanted Christmas
Beauty and the Beast, Belle’s Magical World
Cinderella
Cinderella II
Cinderella III
Coco
Encanto
Dumbo
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Fox & the Hound
The Fox & the Hound 2
Frozen
A Goofy Movie
Hercules
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Hunchback of Notre Dame II
The Jungle Book
The Jungle Book 2
Lady and the Tramp
Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch: Stitch Has a Glitch
Lion King
Lion King 1 1/2
Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid II
The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning
Melody Time
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
Mulan
Mulan II
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Peter Pan
Pinocchio
Pocahontas
Pocahontas II: Journey to the New World
The Princess and the Frog
Robin Hood
Sleeping Beauty
Soul
Tangled
Tangled: Before Ever After
Tarzan
Tarzan II
The Three Caballeros
Up
LIVE-ACTION FILMS
Beauty and the Beast (Live-Action)
Cinderella (Live-Action)
The Jungle Book (Live-Action)
Lady and the Tramp (Live-Action)
Dumbo (Live-Action)
DISNEY+ FAVORITES
Annie
A Christmas Carol
Clouds
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
The Greatest Showman
Hamilton
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Hello, Dolly!
High School Musical 3
Hocus Pocus
Into the Woods
The Last Song
Lizzie McGuire Movie
Mary Poppins
Mary Poppins Returns
Newsies
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Prom
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Heart
Sound of Music