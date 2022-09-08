Disney+ Day: Promotions Include $1.99 Streaming, Shopping Discounts & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Disney is launching a host of new promotions as part of its second-annual Disney+ Day. Taking place on Thursday (Sept. 8), the day features special premieres on Disney+, discounts on shopDisney.com, plus Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on Disney+ Day will enjoy special benefits across Disney theme parks.

Read on to see all the Disney+ Day promos, offers and deals you should know about.

1. Get a Disney+ Subscription for Just $1.99

The best Disney+ Day deal is for Disney+’s streaming service. Regularly $7.99 monthly, you can get a full month of access this week for just $1.99. The deal applies to both new and returning subscribers, but it only runs until Sept. 19, so you’ll want to act fast. This limited deal takes 75% off what you would normally pay for the first month.

2. Early Access to Disney World and Disneyland

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on Sept. 8 can enter the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 60 minutes before the parks open. Disney+ subscribers can also get free Disney PhotoPass photo download(s) at the park.

3. shopDisney Discount

The best place to get official Disney merch is shopDisney.com. As part of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers will get free shipping for on all purchases on shopDisney.com. The shipping deal is only valid on Disney+ Day (use code: FREESHIP at checkout). Look out for new and exclusive drops too, like customizable products from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

4. AMC Theaters Deals

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 19, Disney+ subscribers can get exclusive access at more than 200 AMC Theaters, with daily screenings of fan-favorite movies. Tickets for the screenings are $5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase.

5. Disney+ Day Movie Premieres

Disney+ Day will see a ton of content making their Disney+ streaming debuts. Among the titles premiering on Sept. 8: BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA , Pinocchio, Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, Cars on the Road, Remembering, Growing Up, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Tierra Incógnita, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs, and Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons.

Other programs debuting on Disney+ this month include Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Mija, Dancing with the Stars (Season 31), and Cinderella: The Reunion, a Special Edition of 20/20.

Subscribers will also find new episodes of Short Circuit, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Andor, the Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna, which premieres on Sept. 21.

6. D23 Expo

Disney and Marvel fans will have even more to celebrate as this year’s Disney+ Day takes place one day ahead of the 2022 D23 Expo. The ultimate fan event returns to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, and will feature appearances from the casts and creators of fan-favorite films and shows, a first-look at new merchandise, a peek inside the newest Disney & Marvel Games releases, and tons more.

Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration will also launch at D23 Expo and includes the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony on Friday. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, and Ellen Pompeo are among the honorees.

Click here for more information on D23 Expo.