‘Disenchanted’ Is Now Streaming on Disney+: How to Watch the ‘Enchanted’ Sequel for Free

Happily ever after? Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey add a new chapter to the fairytale in Disenchanted.

The sequel to Disney’s Enchanted, premiering on Disney+ on Friday (Dec. 18), picks up 15 years after the original with Giselle and Robert married and raising a family in New York City.

Giselle feels disconnected from city life, so the family moves to a suburban town of Monroeville, in hopes of finding a new “fairytale life.” When the change of location doesn’t play out the way she envisioned, Giselle turns to magic and mistakenly transforms the town into a “real-life fairytale” gone wrong. Now, Giselle must reverse the spell and “determine what happiness truly means to her and her family.”

Idina Menzel and James Marsden reprise their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward from Enchanted alongside new cast members, including Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Gabriella Baldacchino.

Disenchanted is written by Brigitte Hales, directed by Adam Shankman, and produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Adams. Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Shankman are executive producers. The film features songs with music by Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken, and lyrics by Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

