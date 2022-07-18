‘The Captain’: How to Watch Derek Jeter’s Documentary Series Online Without Cable

Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees on May 15, 2014 at Citi Field in New York City.

The Captain, a seven-part series about Derek Jeter, helmed by Emmy-winning director Randy Wilkins and executive produced by Spike Lee and Mike Tollin, premieres Monday (July 18) at 10 p.m. ET.

The documentary will feature interviews with Jeter’s family, friends and sports collogues, including his parents Dorothy and Dr. Charles Jeter, his sister Sharlee Jeter, and his wife Hannah Jeter. Roger Clemens, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Willie Randolph, Mariano Rivera, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Darryl Strawberry, Joe Torre, Bernie Williams, Fat Joe and Jadakiss also appear in the documentary series.

The first episode will focus on Jeter’s “upbringing as a biracial kid in the Midwest and his journey to the major leagues” and will showcase never-before-seen footage of Jeter getting drafted by the Yankees, per ESPN.

“We set out on a journey to discover the man behind the iconic Yankees number 2 jersey,” said Wilkins. “The series gives insight into a hall of fame baseball career, but more importantly, we reveal a person who sits at multiple intersections of American culture. The Captain is a story about race, media, celebrity culture, and the insatiable drive to be the best version of yourself.”

Episode 2 of The Captain will air on July 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Additional episodes are slated to air Thursdays until Aug. 11. See the full schedule here.

The Captain is executive produced by Lee, Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media, Excel Media, and Connor Schell, in association with the Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball.

