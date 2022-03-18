‘Deep Water’: How to Watch Ben Affleck’s New Movie for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Deep Water is now streaming on Hulu. The psychological thriller, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a seemingly happy married couple, arrived on the streaming platform Friday (March 18).

Directed by Adrian Lyne, Deep Water centers on a husband and wife whose marital issues begin to emerge. Affleck plays Vic Van Allen, the well-to-do husband who wants to avoid divorce so he sticks by as his wife Melinda (de Armas) has extramarital affairs. After one of Melinda’s lovers goes missing, Vic becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance.

Deep Water is based on the 1957 novel from Patricia Highsmith (the author behind The Talented Mr. Ripley). The film’s cast includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Dash Mihok, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, Jade Fernandez, Michael Braun, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller and Devyn Tyler.

The film is produced by Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Arnon Milchan and Anthony Katagas.

How to Watch Deep Water Online for Free

If you already have Hulu, then you can start streaming Deep Water at your convenience. But if you’re not subscribed, there are a few steps to take before you can begin streaming for free.

To start, you’ll need to choose a streaming plan. Hulu is currently offering free 30-day trials, but after the promo ends, you’ll have to pick between Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $6.99 a month ($69.99 a year) or the ad-free plan at $12.99 ($129.99 annually). There’s also a Hulu bundle that adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to your membership for 13.99 a month. And for even more channels, there’s Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 a month.

Hulu has been ramping up the programming lately, so now would be the perfect time to join. For those unfamiliar with this mega-library of streaming options, Hulu has thousands of episodes of TV shows and movies such as The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, How I Met Your Father, Dollface, The Handmaid’s Tale, Nine Perfect Strangers, Dopesick, Only Murders in the Building, Fresh, No Exit and Nightmare Alley, along with new episodes from Abbott Elementary, Snowfall, The Thing About Pam, The Bachelor, Dateline, Saturday Night Live and other programs the day after they air on network TV or cable.

Other newly released and upcoming Hulu originals include Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth, Have You Seen This Man and The Kardashians.