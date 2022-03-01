Dave Grohl’s ‘Storyteller’ Spends Another Week on the New York Times Best-Sellers List

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Dave Grohl is on a winning streak. The Foo Fighters singer/guitarist’s memoir The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music moved up a couple of notches to land at No. 9 on the New York Times best-sellers list, which is up two spots from the previous week.
Grohl’s book has spent an impressive 20 weeks on the best-sellers list, and landing in the top 10 puts him a few spots behind Will Smith’s self-titled memoir, which is at No. 5 after notching 15 weeks on the NYT best-sellers list. Mathew McConaughey’s Greenlights is at No. 6 (McConaughey’s book has spent 60 weeks on the list).
Over on the Amazon book charts, The Storyteller is at No. 1 on the Rock Band Biographies list ahead of Crying in H Mart by Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zuner, who takes up two spots on the Amazon list for hardcover and paperback copies of the book. Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present is at No. 4 on Amazon’s list followed by the Kindle edition of Storyteller and Elton John’s autobiography, while The Beatles: Get Back rounds out the top 10.
Grohl’s Storyteller memoir has had a great run since its release last October when it debuted at No. 1 on the NYT best-sellers list. “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would someday be a number one bestselling author, but it’s those same wildest dreams that I’ve followed since the day I picked up a guitar. Honored,” Grohl wrote on Instagram at the time. “Huge thanks to everyone at @deystreet for making my first book such an amazing experience.”
In November, Grohl unveiled limited-edition signed copies of the memoir at select bookstores around the country. If you haven’t gotten around to buying The Storyteller click the link below to purchase a copy. For additional book recommendation, see our list of 15 books that every music fan should read.
