How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, premiering on Disney+ on Monday night (Sept. 19) with an all new, star-studded cast that includes Jordan Sparks, Jessie James Decker, Shangela, Charli D’Amelio, Teresa Giudice and more.

Tyra Banks returns as host alongside new co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro. Also returning, longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.

See below for everything you need to know and how to watch Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars: Premiere Date & Time

Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday (Sept. 19) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. If you’re not subscribed, there are a variety of ways to either join for free or subscribe to Disney+ at a discount.

For starters, there’s still time left to cash in the Disney+ Day deal and save you 75% off the monthly subscription for the first month. New and eligible returning subscribers will pay just $1.99 for one month. This limited deal, originally announced for Disney+ Day earlier this month, ends on Monday (Sept. 19) at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Save 30% when you bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month during the special promo. Want another deal? Subscribe to the annual plan for $79.99 and get 12 months of Disney+ for the price of 10 months.

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Online Free

Those with Disney+, can watch Dancing With the Stars, commercial-free and at no extra charge. Disney+ also allows multiple people to sign in under one account and stream simultaneously (on up to four devices). To land a free trial to Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle, you can go through an outside party such as Verizon or American Express.

Who Is in the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Shangela, Sparks, Decker, Selma Blair, Wayne Brady, Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Jason Lewis, Sam Champion, Joseph Baena, Gabby Windey, Charli and Heidi D’Amelio, Teressa Giudice and Vinny Guadagnino, are all competing for the mirrorball trophy this season.

What else is streaming on Disney+? As the main streaming home for Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic, Disney+ provides thousands of hours of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including concert specials, movies and shows such as Dancing With the Stars, BTS: Permission to Dance – LA, Pinocchio, She-Hulk, Obi-Wan Kenobi, High School Musical: The Musical Series, Lightyear and the heavily anticipated Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series, Andor, premiering on Wednesday (Sept. 21).